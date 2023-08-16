Woodbridge, NJ man charged with breaking into home, raping woman

🚨 A woman reported being raped in her Rahway home by an unknown man

🚨 Rahway police identified a suspect in the case

🚨 Elijah Finis surrendered to the NYPD

RAHWAY — A Woodbridge man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman inside her home turned himself into police in New York City.

A woman reported she was sexually assaulted the morning of August 10 by a man she did not know who broke into her home on Elizabeth Avenue, according to Union County Prosecutor William Daniel.

Rahway police identified Elijah Finis, 18, as a person of interest in the case and posted pictures of him on the department's Facebook page.

Finis surrendered to the NYPD Saturday at the 120th precinct in Staten Island's North Shore Saturday, according to Daniel. He is awaiting extradition to New Jersey on charges of second-degree sexual assault and fourth-degree criminal trespass.

Daniel did not disclose why Finis surrendered in New York City.

“We are grateful for the extraordinary collaboration with our local law enforcement partners which led to the quick identification and apprehension of Finis,” Daniel said. He did not disclose why Finns surrendered in New York.

Daniel asked anyone with information about Finis or the assault to contact the Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at 908-578-1036 or Rahway Police at 732-827-2146.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Wednesday whether Finis had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

