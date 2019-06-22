Woodbridge burglar accidentally steals cremated pet remains

WOODBRIDGE — A police report tallies up the belongings taken by a burglar from a home but the family says it doesn't take into account the emotional value of what they lost.

Township police said they are investigating a burglary that happened about 6 p.m. Thursday in the Chain O'Hills development in the Colonia section.

Melanie Falcao told News 12 New Jersey that the thief is seen on security camera wearing a New York Rangers knit cap that he stole from her home. Even worse, she said, he took two boxes that he may have thought contained jewelry but in fact were storing the ashes of two of her dead dogs.

She told News 12 that the burglar took two sets of wedding and engagement rings belonging to her and her mother-in-law.

In the surveillance still shared by police, the burglar is wearing a red shirt that says, "Do me a favor and stop talking."

Security cam footage showed the man wearing gloves and telling someone on the phone to come to the driveway.

Woodbridge police did not return requests for more information on Saturday.

Police ask anyone with information about this burglary to contact them at 732-634-7700.

