Wonton Guy brings Hong Kong noodles to Edison, NJ

If you don’t know by now that New Jersey has the most amazing and eclectic variety of restaurants in the country, you must’ve been living under a rock.

We rival the diversity and quality of food of our big city neighbors like Philly and New York.

And every time I think that we have basically covered every type of ethnic food there is here in New Jersey, we find something new.

It’s one of the reasons why we are so lucky to live here in New Jersey. New places and new genres are popping up all the time.

So what’s the newest in fun and tasty cuisine? It's Wonton Guy at 1803 NJ-27 in Edison. It’s a completely new concept here in New Jersey and it serves Hong Kong wonton noodles. And I guarantee you you’ve never seen anything like this unless you’ve spent a lot of time in Hong Kong.

Adobe Express Adobe Express loading...

Interestingly, the landlord of the building that houses Wonton Guy initially did not want owner Gary Yu to open in that spot, according to an article on bestofnj.com. That’s because he felt it was too similar to other Asian restaurants in the area and he wanted a unique spot.

Now he knows how unique the wonton guy actually is!

For the uninitiated, Hong Kong wonton noodles are a type of Chinese noodle dish that originated in Hong Kong.

They’re a very popular street food in Hong Kong and can be found in many local restaurants and food stalls. They’re also commonly enjoyed as comfort food and are served in many Chinese restaurants around the world.

But until you taste it, you just won’t understand.

And now you can because Wonton Guy in Edison is introducing the concept to New Jersey and it is already a huge hit.

Adobe Express Adobe Express loading...

And even if you are a wonton aficionado and think you know everything there is to know about ‘em, this is actually a pretty new concept in wontons because the wontons are huge.

I mean jumbo! And you get three choices of the way you can have the noodles are wontons served.

1. Wontons in soup the way a lot of people are used to eating them

2. Just the noodles which will be familiar to people as “lo mein” or

3. Soups with both the noodles and these gigantic delicious wontons.

And the toppings make the dish. You can choose beef, brisket, dumplings, fish, balls, or sliced beef. And Wonton Guy also serves lo mein, fried fish skin and steamed vegetables and more appetizers will be added to the menu soon.

Adobe Express Adobe Express loading...

And don’t tell your Italian friends about his take on your standard spaghetti with tomato sauce. He has chili tomato sauce and shredded pork. On the other hand, do.

Wonton Guy is just one of a lot of new culinary offerings in New Jersey that are worth the drive from anywhere.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

