Woman’s car smashed by truck after she ‘runs stop sign’ in Toms River, NJ

TOMS RIVER — A woman suffered serious head trauma after running a stop sign and getting hit by a garbage truck on Tuesday, according to police.

Officials say the woman, who was not wearing a seat belt, is now fighting for her life.

Police said Anna Zybura, 37, of Keansburg, was traveling north on Garfield Avenue about 7:50 a.m. when she was struck by a westbound municipal garbage truck on Windsor Avenue.

Zubura was airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center where she was in critical condition as of Tuesday evening.

It’s the second serious crash in Toms River in the past two weeks involving a driver running a stop sign or red light.

Township police said Crystal Calpin, 29, of Toms River, died after speeding through a red light on Route 37 and hitting another vehicle, critically injuring its occupants, on Dec. 6.

