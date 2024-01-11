Woman who allegedly stole Israeli flag at Tenafly, NJ business arrested

☑️ The flag was torn down from a Tenafly store awning on Dec. 5, according to officials

☑️ The suspect returned to the store and yelled at employees, police say

☑️ She was arrested just over a month later

TENAFLY – A Lodi woman has been charged with various offenses after allegedly ripping an Israeli flag from the awning of a business in the hometown of an American being held hostage by Hamas.

Tenafly police told NJ.com the woman took the flag from a business on West Railroad Avenue on Dec. 5 and threw it in a trash can. She then returned and shouted pro-Palestinian statements and made hand gestures, according to what the police told NJ.com. She was arrested on Wednesday.

The name of the woman and the business were not disclosed by police.

Tenafly Police Capt. Michael deMoncada told NJ.com the woman has been charged with theft, bias intimidation, and criminal mischief.

Edan Alexander, a graduate of the Tenafly High School Class of 2022, is a member of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) who was taken hostage hours after the Hamas attack on Israel Oct. 7. His family has not heard from him since.

