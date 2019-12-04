Woman stabbed ‘multiple times’ found dead in Camden park

Entrance to Farnham Park in Camden (Google Street View)

CAMDEN — A woman found dead in a park on Monday afternoon had been stabbed multiple times.

Haley Steinberg, 31, of Medford was found dead in Farnham Park about 12:10 p.m., according to Camden County Acting Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer, who said Steinberg's death is considered a homicide.

A video posted on the Recovery Live Streams Facebook page said Steinberg was a longtime administrator of the page and had a young daughter.

"She was living in fear from the ex-partner," the group's James Anderson said in the video.

A spokeswoman for the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said there does not appear to be a connection between Steinberg's death and the Thanksgiving morning discovery of a 62-year-old Camden woman's body in the Cooper River about 2 miles away.

 

Meyer asked anyone with information about the stabbing to call her office at 609-422-6291 or Camden County Police at 856-0757-7042.

