Woman pulled from explosive wreck on Route 7 in Kearny

KEARNY — A woman had to be rescued after her car toppled a utility pole and burst into flames shortly after midnight Wednesday on Belleville Turnpike/Route 7.

The driver was hospitalized after she was taken from the burned vehicle, which came to a stop on its side against a building.

Kearny police told RLS Metro Breaking News the driver lost control about 12:20 a.m., slammed into at least one utility pole and burst into flames. Pictures of the scene show the pole broken in two with wires down. News 12 New Jersey reported two other poles were also brought down by the crash.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation. Witnesses told NBC 4 New York that the woman was aggressively trying to pass a car when she lost control.

About 2,000 PSE&G customers lost power because of the crash.

Route 7 remained closed through the crash scene as of 9:20 a.m.

Customers at a nearby bar helped free the woman from the van, according to police.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5