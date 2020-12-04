Woman jumped out window after neighbor stabbed her, cops say

JACKSON — A 71-year-old jumped out a window of her home to get help after she and her husband were stabbed by a neighbor early Friday morning, according to police.

Andre N. Hage, 32, walked to the house next door on North Hope Chapel Road in Jackson, and kicked and punched the front door around 1:30 a.m., r, according to Jackson Capt. Steven Laskiewicz. The resident did not come to the door, the captin said.

Hage went to a second neighbor's home, kicked open that door as well and got the attention of the 71-year-old woman inside, according to Laskiewicz.

Laskiewicz said Hage used a knife to stab the woman once in the upper chest and shoulder, and again in the arm, as they spoke. The woman was able to escape the house through a window, call police with her cell phone and flag down a passing vehicle, Laskiewicz said.

Laskiewicz said the woman's 69-year-old husband then confronted Hage and was stabbed twice in the arm.

Hage exited the house and was on the porch when police arrived, Laskiewicz said.

The couple was hospitalized for their injuries. Hage was transported to another hospital for evaluation and will be housed at the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing, Laskiewicz said.

Hage was charged with second-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree aggravated assault, two counts of third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Property records show Hage has owned a property on the street since January 2016.

Police have not yet responded to a message asking if they knew why Hage was allegedly barging into homes and attacking neighbors.

The Lakewood Scoop was first to report the incident.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ