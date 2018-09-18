Woman fled on foot after driving across Teterboro runways

TETERBORO — Authorities say a woman breached security at Teterboro Airport and drove her car across two runways before running away from the scene.

Port Authority police say the 32-year-old woman followed an authorized vehicle through an open gate Tuesday morning, drove across the runways and then stopped and fled on foot.

Police tracked her down to a home in Moonachie and took her into custody. The woman's name has not been released.

Authorities say there were no planes on the runway at the time.

Charges against the woman are pending.

The Port Authority says it is investigating the breach to determine how to prevent such a thing from happening again.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

More From New Jersey 101.5