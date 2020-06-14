Woman at South Brunswick march hurt by running deer, police say

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A deer ran into a large crowd taking part in a Black Lives Matter march Friday afternoon, township police said, injuring 3 people.

A 69-year-old woman suffered a serious head injury and was in intensive care late Friday night, while 2 other people were treated at the scene, according to South Brunswick Police on the department's Twitter account.

By Saturday, police said the woman's condition had improved, as the department continues "to pray for her complete recovery."

The March for Justice had stepped off from South Brunswick High School around 4:30 p.m., according to police.

The deer ran from the high school property into the crowd of a few hundred marchers, where officers working the event provided medical aid until EMS arrived.

The route the march followed was Stouts Lane to Route 522 eastbound to New Road to Ridge Road and back to South Brunswick High School, as South Brunswick Police helped with traffic control.

Police did not disclose the identities of those involved in the deer incident.

