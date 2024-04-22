🍜 Philly-based wok restaurant will open its first New Jersey restaurant this spring

🍜 It will offer healthy, delicious, vegetable-forward fusion takeout

🍜 Grab beach eats, gluten-free, and other options for on-the-go

MARGATE — A popular Philadelphia-based wok fast-casual restaurant is expanding and will open its first New Jersey location later this spring.

WokWorks, established in 2013 in Philly’s Rittenhouse neighborhood, is set to open in Margate, Atlantic County, in early June, just in time for shore and beach season, according to owners Brennan and Samantha Foxman.

The first Jersey WokWorks will be located at 7801 Ventnor Avenue in the former home of Greens and Grains, and years ago, a former Stewart’s.

“After years of searching, we’ve finally found the perfect spot for WokWorks in Margate, a place close to our hearts as locals who grew up frequenting its beaches and cherishing memories with friends and family,” Brennan Foxman said.

The vision is to offer healthy, delicious, vegetable-forward fusion takeout that caters to various occasions like beach days, late-night cravings, post-bicycle rides, Friday date nights, or yoga wind-downs, he added.

There will be plenty of outdoor seating for 40 to 50 guests right on the main street that runs throughout the island, they said.

WokWorks Margate will feature favorite dishes like Chili Garlic Chicken, Dry Pepper Steak, Drunk Noodles, Pad See Yew, Tiger Fried Rice, Honey Garlic Shrimp, Dan Dan Lo Mein, Bam Bam Chicken, Crispy Vegetable Dumplings, and build-your-own-bowls where patrons can pick their base, protein, sauce, and toppings.

Their signature stir-fries are made from scratch, seared in a wok over high heat, and infused with intense flavors and a hint of smokiness known as “wok hei.”

For new items, look for Dry Pepper Korean Fried Wings, Peach Yuzu Slushies, and Single Origin local soft-serve ice cream.

Also, look for a focus on local New Jersey farm produce, wild-caught Canadian lobster, and wild-caught shrimp.

Headed to the beach? WokWorks will be stocked with classics built for the beach like rainbow lettuce cups, whipped truffle edamame dip, seaweed Caesar salad, spicy green juice, and watermelon candy.

The menu will also offer vegan and gluten-free offerings, as well as children’s options. WokWorks will source 100% of its produce and vegetables from local farms in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The owners also plan to bring a taste of Fishtown, where they operate the flagship location, to Margate with them.

WokWorks Margate will be open seven days a week, with daytime and evening hours, including late-night service on weekends.

Look for delivery through the Wokworks website and on all major delivery apps. Delivery range will reach from Atlantic City to Ocean City, and across the bridge through the mainland.

