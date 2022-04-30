UFO encounter alleged in South NJ — What they saw

Are aliens checking out the sights and sounds of Cape May County?

At least one local resident seems to think that might have already happened.

A witness has posted the story of a UFO encounter online. The post is available on the National UFO Reporting Center website.

The person, whose identity is not revealed, claims to have seen something out of the ordinary on the evening of April 2, 2022. Their report says their encounter lasted about 37 seconds and occurred at 8:34pm.

(37 seconds? That's a pretty exact length of time, right? And it was 8:34 - not 8:30 or even 8:35?)

The witness described the UFO as an Orb - something with a circular shape. Here is their account of what happened:

"I went outside through the garage. I looked up and saw a bright white light. I didn't see green/red light and no noise. I grabed (sic) my phone and started to video. The object seemed to stay still and then shot off towards the ocean then vanished."

The witness states that there is a video, although we haven't been able to find it on the website:

"The video does not truley (sic) show the brightness of the object. I could still see the object when it shot off(for 5-10 more seconds)...but the phone could not see it. When you watch video..turn the lights off and watch the towards the end. It speeds off!"

Again, there is no video to be found on the website.

So, have you seen anything out of the ordinary in the skies over South Jersey?

SOURCE: National UFO Reporting Center.

