With Gov. Murphy like anyone else, it’s about the policies (Opinion)

Last Monday night I attended a get-together of politicians and comedians at the home of Assembly Minority Leader Jon Bramnick. The first person I saw when I walked onto the steps of the back deck was Governor Murphy. I walked over, smiled, and said "Hello Governor." He smiled and said "Hello Steve." Later we took a picture together which I posted on Facebook.

The next evening I received a call from one of my listeners. He told me that a woman called Dennis and Michele to complain that I bash the governor on my show at night then take a picture with him? How can that be? It's simple, I have no problem with Murphy personally. He's also been on my show. I have significant issues with his policies, which I think are ruining New Jersey. If we start making it personal, we can no longer be objective

The fact that I took a picture with the governor doesn't change my opinion of his policies. I've also taken pictures with Governor Christie who I've also bashed on my show. One picture may be worth a thousand words but my words haven't changed nor will they until the problems in New Jersey are resolved. That's what I'm about and I believe we're about at New Jersey 101.5.

Steve Trevelise Photo

Many people who know Murphy say he's a nice guy. Those same people also have major problems with his policies. One of those people is Bramnick who called me Monday night on New Jersey 101.5 telling me of his backlash.

"This is what gets me crazy. The fact that I disagree with the governor on almost everything doesn't mean I hate the guy. I caught all kinds of heat from social media. Why is it that just because you disagree with someone, do you have to despise them? This is really a bad state of politics. I completely disagree that he doesn't agree with the CDC but the fact of the matter is I don't think he's evil, I just think he's wrong."

I couldn't agree more. I've never seen this much hate in both New Jersey and the country when it comes to politics. When it gets this personal nothing will ever get solved. Both sides never needed each other more than they do right now.

"People believe right now it's us vs them. I don't really get it, He still won an election, and I won my election, I come from a different group of supporters than he does but why do we have to hate each other? We can go back there and have a conversation. I just disagree with the way he views the world that's all."

It was Bramnick who two years ago proposed legislation forcing the governor, the state Senate president, the Senate minority leader, the Assembly speaker, and the Assembly Minority Leader to meet at least once every quarter at the State House in Trenton for at least two hours, then open it to the public.

Monday night politicians from both sides got together with comedians for a few laughs. Maybe that's where it starts. They can agree that they like to laugh, a sort of "Breakfast At Tiffany's" moment. But from what I saw, both sides seem to like each other, they just disagree on the issues. If we the people can do that with not only the politicians but each other it would go a long way to solving our problems.

As for me, I truly believe that with who we are and all that we know, if we actually did work together, nothing would stop us. I also believe we're too smart for what's going on. Smart enough to fix it.

