Governor Murphy called into my show Monday night to explain the State of Emergency he called for the state of New Jersey. After spending 37.5 million on snow prevention, I had to ask if this emergency was really necessary.

I also asked him if he read Dan Zarrow's weather blog. He said he doesn't, but his people do. Explains a lot. I can think of $37.9 million reasons why he should ...

More from New Jersey 101.5: