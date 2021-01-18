Today we celebrate the accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who changed the world through nonviolent protests. I often wonder what Dr. King would say about the protests of the past year with cities being burned, stores looted, businesses destroyed, culminating with 5 people losing their lives at the capital including a New Jersey policeman. We could use Dr King right now.

I once asked if protests really made a difference. Protesting is your right, it's also your risk. Today with this cancel culture we live in, protesting can cause you to lose your job, force your resignation, or even get you killed.

In Hunterdon County, Democrats are calling for the resignation of a commissioner who attended President Trump's rally and saw what was going on at the Capitol. Not only did Susan Soloway condemn the violence, but she gave video footage to the FBI. Yet sttill they want her out.

This week, I heard from someone I wrote about in support of President Trump asking me if I could get the article removed from the internet, for fear of it coming back to haunt them at work.

This past weekend there was the possibility of an armed protest in state capitals. Fortunately, they didn't happen.

One of the many great things about Dr. King, was that he was all about nonviolent protest. The protesters not only made their point, like the March on Washington For Jobs and Freedom which helped pave the way for the Civil Rights Act of 1964, but they did it in nonviolent ways.

Today there are many reasons why people go to protests. Some are so passionate about the cause that they want everyone to know how they feel and don't care about the risk involved, others just want to be part of a happening that they can post and tell their friends about. Still, others want to denigrate the message by causing violence which brings harm to the cause. If you go, know that they're all going to be there.

Of course, there is another way we can effect change in the world, it's called voting. Try it, along with treating people the way you want to be treated. It could make a big difference.

