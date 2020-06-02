Gym owners — ‘We’re pissed, this isn’t right’

Chris Lambert is a former Lower Township police officer and owner of the Atilis Gym in Egg Harbor Township. He's the one who sold the Atilis Bellmawr Gym to Ian Smith and Frank Trumbetti, who opened their gym on May 18 in violation of Governor Murphy's shutdown order.

Lambert, along with three other gym owners and Congressman Jeff Van Drew, were supposed to meet that night with Governor Murphy. They had a plan to reopen the gyms, yet Murphy has still not yet given a date. Is he jerking them around?

"Absolutely," Lambert said when he came on my show on Monday.

Is this the payback for the Bellmawr gym opening?

"A lot of people think it is obviously," chuckled Lambert, but he adds, "those guys went down their path, they did what they felt was good, they have a federal lawsuit and I wish them all the best."

As for Lambert, he feels that, "For me, we're going to keep fighting. We thought we had a very good avenue, we thought we put a very good proposal together, but listen, gym owners across this state, we're very upset, we're pissed, this isn't right, now you're talking about opening salons and everything else and I'm very happy for them but gym owners, we don't even have a date we don't have nothing to go on."

But they had a plan that they thought they were going to give to Governor Murphy on May 18, but instead gave it to Murphy's aide because the governor never got on the call as he was expected to.

"We put together an unbelievable proposal and this governor practically used it when he said pro athletes can train, and the crazy part is the governor actually did mention our proposal numerous times on his press release but unfortunately for whatever reason, he is not budging."

So when does Lambert think the gyms will finally open? "I'm going to say before July 1."

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5: