A legit gym for kids is opening in New Jersey

There’s Gymboree where your kid does the baby stuff. Then there’s KidStrong where your kid goes into beast mode.

KidStrong is a serious gym for little kids. No, you’re not going to see them at a squat rack. They offer 45-minute development courses that help kids grow not only their physical strength but also develop their mind and character. As KidStrong says it’s “not just a free-play playdate.” They’re coaching your children, strengthening bodies, and keeping it positive.

New Jersey already has several locations according to the Courier Post and a new one is being planned for Mount Laurel. It’s coming to the Village at Cambridge Crossing on Dearborn Circle. They have programs for kids between 14 months to 11 years old.

You know who is a big fan of KidStrong? Bill Spadea’s producer Kristen Accardi. Her 3-year-old son goes to the one in West Windsor. It’s a parent-child class at that age. Kristen was excited to hear I was writing about KidStrong and said, “This place is awesome! It’s like Ninja Warrior for kids!”

What’s not to love about that?

KidStrong in Turnersville, NJ Google Maps loading...

A firm opening date for the Mount Laurel location hasn’t been announced but it’s believed an opening will happen sometime in September.

Other New Jersey locations are Vorhees, West Orange, West Windsor (maybe you’ll see Kristen there), Wayne, Waldwick, and Washington Township.

Again, it’s not just about the physical. Yes, their programs are designed to build your child’s strength and agility but also their social skills and character. Their website says 96% of their kids see an increase in self-confidence. Read more here.

