As more and more businesses come to life in New Jersey, or should I say barely get to breathe considering the capacity rules, there is still one that is still not allowed to open their doors. I'm talking about the gyms. This may take you off the hook for that summer workout you've been promising yourself and those around you, but it's putting gym owners, who still have to pay their rent and upkeep bills as well as provide for their families on the hook while not being allowed any income from their businesses.

Is this because there really is a health issue or is this because Governor Murphy is upset with the fact that some gyms like the Atilis in Bellmawr defied his order and opened anyway?

I ask that question because the night the Atilis in Bellmawr opened, Governor Murphy was supposed to meet with three gym owners along with Congressman Jeff Van Drew. Instead, he sent his aides and the gyms are still not opened although they did give him a proposal which was used both in press releases and to let professional athletes train.

Today, Governor Murphy allowed the gyms to offer personal training but still can't open. Can gyms survive like this? Steve Parrino owns three Retro Fitness locations, all of which have been closed since March 15 and he called into my show Wednesday night to talk about what's been going on and if he can survive with only personal training allowed at gyms currently:

"I don't know the maximum capacity they're gonna let us operate on," Parrino said. "But I mean, I have to get one trainer for every member? I don't really know what to expect with this. I don't know if we can make it on this."

Hoboken gyms meanwhile, have opened for outdoor classes. Why can't this be made available to all of New Jersey? Why can't the equipment be moved outside as well if it's doable?

"It's such a grey area...we were gonna move the entire facility outdoors. We got permits, tents, fencing, the whole nine yards. And then today I was informed that you cannot, with the governors executive order, we cannot bring equipment outside. You can get the canopy/tents. We can have yoga and some Zumba and some stuff like that, but we cannot bring our equipment outside."

Th governor said, according to NJ.com, “I want to get gyms opened as much as anybody in this state, if not this planet, but there’s a difference between the way I’m speaking right now and ... singing, shouting, breathing heavily, grunting, whatever it might be associated with running on a treadmill or lifting weights or whatever.”

What did Parrino think about this?

"Let's look at it this way. You go to a bar or a restaurant, it's loud, it's noisy. What are the people doing to communicate? They're screaming. So a scream, from what I'm told, can take the germ from three to six feet to twenty-two feet."

If someone is properly spaced with their temperature taken at the door or even outside, what's the problem? Working out strengthens the immune system which fights the virus. It also does wonders for mental health, which we're all dealing with as we deal with both this pandemic and shutdown. Also, working out is your choice and if you know the risks you should be allowed to make that choice. As far as I'm concerned the rewards far outweigh the risk. It's time for the governor to allow that to happen, before we get anymore out of shape!

What do you think?

