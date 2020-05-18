Gym plans to defy Murphy and open — supporters, cops already there

BELLMAWR — Police blocked off the entrance to the shopping center where a gym planned to open Monday morning in defiance of Gov. Phil Murphy's executive order closing businesses deemed non-essential.

Co-owners Ian Smith and Frank Trumbetti said they would open the Atilis Gym in the Browning Square shopping plaza in Bellmawr on at 8 a.m. Monday at 20% capacity. Smith told NBC Philadelphia the business is being "strangled to death" by being closed.

People lined up outside the Atilis Gym in the Browning Square shopping plaza before dawn Monday, holding pro-Trump signs and American flags in support of the decision to open, according to tweets by Fox 29's Steve Keeley.

Police showed up around 7 a.m. with a public works crew and helped set up barrels to block the entrance to the shopping center as protesters chanted "Reopen New Jersey" and "Murphy's a tyrant," according to Keeley.

Other video posted by Facebook user Michael Shapiro showed people on site chanting "we are not afraid" and "God bless Trump."

According to a Fox 29 report, about two dozen members were let into the gym after having their temperature taken and being handed a copy of the gym’s new rules meant to limit capacity and encourage social distancing.

Bellmawr Police had not yet appeared to make to make any arrests and were just maintaining order in the parking lot as of the time of that report, around 8:40 a.m.

Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Ellie Rushing in a tweet just before 8 a.m. estimated 200 people were gathered in the parking lot.

Chris Lambert, the owner of another Alilis Gym in Little Egg Harbor, asked Smith and Trumbetti in a Facebook post on Sunday to delay their opening after he said he received a call from Gov. Phil Murphy's office to schedule a meeting on Monday.

"It was mentioned that it would be a positive show of good faith to have the scheduled opening of Atilis Gym, Bellmawr postponed for only 24 hours so that we can give this meeting a fair chance to succeed," Lambert wrote.

Trumbetti in a Facebook post rejected the call to wait and accused the other Atilis owners of backpedaling on their plan to open.

"WE stood side by side to go into battle, YOU lost your nerve and went back to the cattle, stop talking your s--t (profanity edited by New Jersey 101.5) because YOU know in the end if you were to go to battle you'd haven't a friend. WE have done all the work and weathered the storm what happens this morning could be the new norm. Bottom line is talk is cheap, never trust a politician, ( and that's what YOU are) we may be successful we may fail but we got his attention," Trumbetti wrote.

