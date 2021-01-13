As we continue to work to improve race relations in this country, there's a new kind of prejudice making its way across the land. Political prejudice is where the party that's about to come to power not only wants to cancel the opposition but make them pay as well.

Case in point. In Hunterdon County, there is a petition calling for newly elected board director Susan Soloway to resign for attending the Donald Trump rally Jan. 6, which later led to a riot at the Capitol that left five people dead, including New Jersey native, Officer Brian D. Sicknick of the Capitol Police force.

The petition was started by the Hunterdon County Anti-Racism Coalition says;

"After learning that Hunterdon County Commissioner Director Susan Soloway organized a bus to Washington, D.C. and attended the so-called 'Save America Rally' on Wednesday, January 6, we are deeply disturbed by her participation in an event that was championed and attended by white supremacy groups, especially as someone who makes county-level decisions about our tax dollars."

I don't know about the "white supremacy groups" that were there but if you look at the pictures from the rally that were sent exclusively to New Jersey 101.5, you'll see people in the crowd of many colors and ethnicities.

Susan Soloway, according to mycentraljersey.com, said she had attended the rally with members of Hunterdon County Federated Women but did not follow the protesters who entered the Capitol.

From the article;

"'Our group was shocked, outraged, and frankly scared when it became apparent that a group of thugs were using the rally as a pretense to attack the U.S. Capitol,' Soloway has said in a statement." The article also says she gave video footage to the FBI.

The petition goes on to say:

"We recognize that attending the rally is protected under our First Amendment as a right to free speech. However, we also note that the focus of the rally undermines the democratic principles on which our U.S. and State Constitutions are based. It is clear that Commissioner Soloway either does not believe in the validity of any vote with an outcome she does not like or does not have faith in the due process established by the government and upheld as legitimate in 60 lawsuits. In either case, she chose to attend the rally knowing that the President of the United States refused to accept the results of the election and to commit to a peaceful transfer of power. All of this is unacceptable in an elected official."

Yes, it's Commissioner Soloway's right to attend any rally she chooses regardless of the focus. It seems to me, the only thing Commissioner Soloway is guilty of is being a Trump supporter at the worst possible time to be one.

I'm sure when Commissioner Soloway attended the rally she was not expecting a riot at the Capitol and when she saw what was happening, she not only didn't go in but condemned those who rioted. Based on that I can't see any reason for her to resign, other than she just happens to be in the wrong political party.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.