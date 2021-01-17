TRENTON — New Jersey's statehouse remained quiet Sunday even as officials in all 50 states said they were preparing for the possibility of violence after the siege at the U.S. Capitol.

Authorities closed the road leading to the golden-domed building that houses legislative and other state offices. The building, which is one of the oldest statehouses in America, dating in part to the 1700's, had already been barricaded because it's under renovation.

"There's more skateboarders than protesters. So that is really good," Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora on Sunday.

He said local and state authorities were working with the FBI, and that there were no specific threats, echoing what Gov. Phil Murphy had said earlier.

"So it was the unknown," Gusciora said. "You can't take any chances."

There were few signs of uniformed police, too, which Gusciora said was by design.

"We don't want to cause any friction, and if there were protesters, usually they become agitated both ways ... but be advised there's all levels of police."

Murphy on Friday ordered state employees to work remotely this coming Wednesday, when President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated.

He cited general concerns over what happened at the Capitol, when a mob carrying flags in support of President Donald Trump stormed the building. The violence resulted in five deaths, including the deadly attack on Capitol Police officer and NJ native, Brian Sicknick.

The chaos was followed by the impeachment of Trump, on a charge that he incited the rioters.

The FBI has reported seeing "an extensive amount of concerning online chatter" about potential inauguration threats, as reported previously by CBS News.

