Winter in NJ in 2024 will be snowy. Here’s where and when

Both of the weather prognosticators The Farmers' Almanac and The Old Farmers' Almanac are read avidly by people who are dying to know the weather before the weatherman does.

Both sources’ winter forecasts predict a cold and wet winter for the Northeast region this year.

But you have to take this with a grain of salt, of course. Because, although The Farmers' Almanac claims its forecasts are “amazingly accurate,” correctly predicting the weather about 80% to 85% of the time, a 2010 University of Illinois study found the almanac was only right about 52% of the time, according to Popular Mechanics.

Regardless, we still want to know what they say!

So here’s the general consensus. Winter '24 is going to make winter '23 seem like summer in comparison. Winter is BACK, according to both publications.

According to the Farmers Almanac, snowfall will be above normal across most snow-prone areas.

In fact, winter is predicted to arrive early, especially in the Northeast and Midwest, where snow will arrive beginning in November with storms, showers and flurries continuing all the way through the start of spring.

The rival Farmers' Almanac extended-forecast agrees that winter is indeed returning to our region in earnest.

After a lackluster winter last year, it seems Mother Nature's decided to go big this time. The almanacs are even dropping specific dates for potential snowstorms, like they have a direct line to the snow gods.

The Farmers' Almanac goes on to say that you should mark your calendars for a stormy January and a frosty February.

And March? Well, it might go out like a lion, which is just perfect, isn't it?

“The snowiest periods will occur at the end of December, late January, and mid-February,”. “The coldest spell will run from late January into mid-February.”

Take these predictions for what they’re worth. But I’m gonna guess that it’s more likely than not that we’re gonna have a cold snowy winter. Because after a few mild winters in NJ, especially 2023, we’re overdue for a rough one.

The Blizzard of '96 Revisited: Snow totals for every NJ county The Blizzard of '96 shut down the New Jersey Turnpike for the first time in the road's history. Thousands of people were left without power and heat for days. The National Guard even had to be brought in to rescue State Troopers. Anyone in the Northeast who lived through it will never forget it.



First flakes: When does snow season start in NJ?

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

