Winter hack: Flip this switch to stay comfy all winter long in NJ

Temperatures are getting colder, days are getting shorter, and we are just counting down the minutes until winter's arrival here in New Jersey.

As you prepare your home, your car, and yourself for the chilly days just around the corner, I want to remind you of one important switch that could keep you comfortable all winter long.

Ceiling Fans: Keeping you comfy in every season

When we bought our house several years ago, it was the first time I ever had a ceiling fan in my bedroom. And oh my goodness, what a luxury to have air circulating around the room while I slept comfortably. It makes air conditioning so much more effective and efficient.

I recently learned that my wonderful ceiling fan can help keep the room nice and toasty through the cold weather months too.

This curious switch on your ceiling fan could make the difference between feeling warm or cold this winter. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) This curious switch on your ceiling fan could make the difference between feeling warm or cold this winter. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

Have you ever noticed that little switch on the side of a ceiling fan? You may already know it changes the direction the blades spin, from clockwise to counterclockwise. But do you know the very good reason for flipping that switch?

In the Summer

Because of the orientation of the blades, when a ceiling fan spins counter-clockwise (as viewed from the floor), it blows air downward into the center of the room. (This follows the "right-hand rule" of twisting movement, as you might have learned in Physics 101.) The faster the fan spins, the more air it displaces.

This movement causes a "wind chill" for those in the room. The breeze assists in evaporating sweat from the human body, which is a cooling process. So, whether you have the A/C cranked or not, a fan almost always helps to physically cool the human body.

In the Winter

When the seasons change from warm to cold, we change ceiling fans to spin clockwise instead. The orientation of the blades now creates a gentle circulation throughout the room, taking advantage of the natural principle that warm air rises. The clockwise fan forces that warm air to crash against the ceiling, spreading out in all directions toward the walls. And then the warmth is transported back down to human-level near the floor.

Note: It is important to keep fans on the lowest/slowest setting here, or else you can get the "wind chill" effect which would negate any warming. You should not necessarily feel a breeze from the fan in the wintertime setting — you want the blades to spin just enough to sustain that three-dimensional circulation around the room.

The process to change fan blade direction can differ greatly by brand, model and design. It may be a physical switch, a button on a remote control, or a setting in an app. Be sure the fan is fully stopped before flipping the switch, to avoid potential damage or injury.

Other fall and winter home comfort tips

—Winterize your outdoor air conditioner condenser, as recommended by your installer and/or manufacturer. Covering the unit can keep debris and critters out.

Depending on manufacturer specifications, it may be best practice to cover or winterize your outdoor AC unit. (Maudib) Depending on manufacturer specifications, it may be best practice to cover or winterize your outdoor AC unit. (Maudib) loading...

—If you have a whole-home humidifier, it is time to change from the "Summer" to "Winter" setting to maximize comfort during the dry winter months.

—As daily freezes become more and more present, we have reached the point in the year to turn off outdoor spigots and disconnect hoses, to minimize the risk of damage.

Outside faucet / spigot The drip-drip-drip from your outdoor spigot can turn into a hazardous ice floe during a winter cold snap. (Canva) loading...

—Check your windows are properly closed, sealed, and locked.

—Check your thermostat settings, striking a balance between comfort and cost.

—Another way to stay comfortable and safe all winter long? Follow my latest forecast, to know what Mother Nature is throwing our way next!

