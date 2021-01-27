Winter at the shore, serene and peaceful or depressing (Opinion)

Like most New Jersey residents, I love the Jersey Shore but don't live that close to it. It's about an hour to the closest beach from where I live. There hasn't been much reason to go in the past year with all of the closures and restrictions. Actually, if you go now, it is as it's supposed to be; desolate.

Some towns have more of a year-round population and more activity that others. The South Jersey shore towns are mostly on barrier islands and they are extremely quiet. Further north in towns like Point Pleasant Beach, there is some life, but up on the beach and boardwalk it's quiet. Some people like having that all to themselves and find solace in the quiet peace of a tranquil winter day. Others find it too depressing to hang around. I think everyone should at least experience a few hours off-season and see what these towns look like when they're not crawling with people.

Winter at the Jersey Shore

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.