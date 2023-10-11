Windows smashed at City Hall in Atlantic City, NJ — Woman arrested
🔴 A woman has been arrested for hurling bricks through windows at Atlantic City Hall
🔴 It follows the discovery of a homeless man living inside City Hall a week ago
🔴 Security concerns are being raised about the building
It's been a rough couple of weeks at City Hall in Atlantic City.
Police have arrested a city woman for throwing bricks through several windows at the front of City Hall on Sunday.
When police got there just after midnight, they found broken glass. Inside, there were paver stones on the ground.
Surveillance cameras captures images of a suspect, and police identified her as 35-year-old Tahmira Mackey.
Mackey was located Sunday afternoon Pennsylvania and Atlantic Avenues. She was arrested and found to have several outstanding warrants.
She has also been charged with criminal mischief for the brick attack on City hall and remains in the Atlantic County jail.
Police did not indicate why she threw the bricks. It does not appear that she entered the building.
That was not the case the pervious weekend.
A man was arrested inside City Hall, where reports are he had been living for at least a couple days.
Prosecutors say Sherif Ramadan ransacked offices and defecated on a desk.
There were reports that Ramadan had been living in the building for as many as four days. He was discovered when City Hall employees returned to work on Monday, October 2.
The Atlantic City you probably don't know
Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy
Travel back in time to a colorized Atlantic City circa 1919
Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba
30 'poorest' neighborhoods in NJ
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
LOOK: A real hidden gem winery in South Jersey
Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy
Report a correction | Contact our newsroom