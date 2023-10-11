🔴 A woman has been arrested for hurling bricks through windows at Atlantic City Hall

It's been a rough couple of weeks at City Hall in Atlantic City.

Police have arrested a city woman for throwing bricks through several windows at the front of City Hall on Sunday.

When police got there just after midnight, they found broken glass. Inside, there were paver stones on the ground.

Surveillance cameras captures images of a suspect, and police identified her as 35-year-old Tahmira Mackey.

Mackey was located Sunday afternoon Pennsylvania and Atlantic Avenues. She was arrested and found to have several outstanding warrants.

She has also been charged with criminal mischief for the brick attack on City hall and remains in the Atlantic County jail.

Police did not indicate why she threw the bricks. It does not appear that she entered the building.

That was not the case the pervious weekend.

A man was arrested inside City Hall, where reports are he had been living for at least a couple days.

An office inside City Hall in Atlantic City was ransacked allegedly by a homeless man who had been living there for days.

Prosecutors say Sherif Ramadan ransacked offices and defecated on a desk.

There were reports that Ramadan had been living in the building for as many as four days. He was discovered when City Hall employees returned to work on Monday, October 2.

