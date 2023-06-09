🔺 NJ man gets life sentence for young woman's murder

🔺 The victim had been meeting up to sell a used cell phone, as arranged via app

🔺 The phone was left behind, as the 21-year-old was shot once in the head

A convicted killer from Willingboro has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for gunning down a 21-year-old woman, four years ago.

Marvin A. Coleman Jr. was found guilty in March of charges including felony murder, murder and robbery.

In March 2019, Willingboro police discovered the lifeless body of Maribely Lopez, of Lindenwold, sitting in the driver’s seat of her Ford Focus with the engine still running.

Willingboro crime scene

She had been meeting up with Coleman to sell him a used cell phone, as arranged on a marketplace app, according to investigators.

Instead of purchasing the device, Coleman executed Lopez by firing a shot through her partially opened driver’s side window.

The phone, advertised for sale on the app, was discovered by police, still inside the car.

Maribely Lopez

An autopsy by the Burlington County Medical Examiner found that Lopez died from a single gunshot to the head.

“We are committed to bringing those who terrorize our citizens to justice,” Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw said in a statement while announcing Coleman’s sentence.

She continued “Today, a punishment worthy of this senseless killing was imposed. This defendant will have the rest of his time on earth to consider the life he took and the lives he ruined by doing so. Our deepest sympathy is extended to the family members and friends of the victim.”

