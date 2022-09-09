Will NJ soon ban new gas cars? If Murphy gets his way (Opinion)

There are no limits to Phil Murphy‘s radicalism.

He, like the leaders of 16 other states, has jumped on the bandwagon of California’s insanely rigid emissions requirements, which are stricter than the federal government’s. That could mean that he is aiming for a ban on the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035.

On Aug, 25, the California Air Resources Board voted to ban the sale of gas-powered cars by 2035. Sales of diesel-powered trucks would end 10 years later.

Since New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Washington, Oregon, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Colorado, Minnesota, Nevada, Virginia, and New Mexico have all chosen to opt into California's standards instead of the federal government's less stringent requirements, this means we are all along for this radical ride even if New Jersey officials have not said whether or not we'll follow suit.

Many states have said they would require a certain amount of vehicles to be electric powered but that to go so far as to say 100% of vehicles sold should be electric powered is crazy. And it’s true.

I have made it abundantly clear on this forum and also on the air that I believe pushing the electric vehicle thing is premature and probably counterproductive. The infrastructure of our state is not ready to turn an entire industry on its ear and have everybody buying into electric vehicles. Not to mention the fact that the carbon footprint required to manufacture and charge these vehicles is the same if not larger than that of its counterpart.

Environment worshipers on the left tend to do things that sound good but aren’t really good. Kind of a “Penny wise, pound foolish mentality.” And it’s not surprising that our lefty governor, a huge proponent of all laws that feel good, would be a supporter of this one.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

