Will Gov. Murphy be reelected? Should he be? (Opinion)

Phil Murphy is running for reelection as Governor of New Jersey and it's looking like he's going to be unopposed in the Democratic primary. On the Republican side he could be facing Jack Ciattarelli or Phil Rizzo. Given the competition, can Murphy win reelection?

I would think after all that we've been through since Murphy took office on the promise that he would legalize marijuana, which he didn't, then signed countless public health emergencies giving himself absolute power in dealing with the COVID pandemic, New Jersey has more COVID deaths per capita than anywhere else, that there would be no way that he could win.

There's also the fact that, as Ed Farmer says on my Facebook page,

"Since 1977 no Democrat has been elected to a second term as NJ governor. Since 1977 every time the country puts a Democrat in the White House, NJ puts a Republican in Drumthwacket."

But on the other hand, Murphy does or did enjoy a 58% approval rating according to a Stockton University poll, which means almost 6 in 10 New Jerseyans approve of the job that the governor is doing.

I had thought that Murphy would open up New Jersey by Memorial Day to insure reelection since we'd be coming off a summer of getting our lives back and businesses reopening to full capacity and seeing the profits they hadn't seen in years, but when I polled my New Jersey 101.5 audience, they said it wouldn't make a difference. Given his approval rating along with what you're seeing and hearing, I asked, "Do you think Phil Murphy will be reelected as Governor of New Jersey?"

Here are some of the responses

Do you think Phil Murphy will be reelected as Governor of New Jersey? Phil Murphy is running for reelection as Governor of New Jersey and it's looking like he's going to be unopposed in the Democratic primary. On the Republican side he could be facing Jack Ciattarelli or Phil Rizzo. Given the competition, can Murphy win reelection? Steve Trevelise asked his Facebook following what they thought, here's some of what they came up with.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

NJ towns that actually cut property taxes in 2020 New Jersey property taxes went up by $158 for the average homeowner last year, making the average residential property tax bill $9,111. Here are the municipalities that saw their average tax bill decrease.

Full story: Average property taxes in NJ in 2020