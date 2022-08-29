WILDWOOD — It's another sign that summer is winding down.

A 2022 closing date has been announced for the yellow and blue trams that transport boardwalk visitors in the Wildwoods.

According to the Sightseer Tram Car website, riders can expect service from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day through Labor Day, Sept 5. After that, hours are shifted, until the trams shut down for the season.

Sept. 6 through Sept. 8, the trams will run from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The final two days of operation are Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10, when the trams will traverse the boards from 11 a.m. through 11 p.m.

A one-way trip is $4.00. You can get your first ride free when you purchase rides with the Wildwoods Tram Car app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Discounted ticket books (5 tickets for $18, for example) and wristbands are available at several locations on the boardwalk.

With the closure announcement, Sightseer is already looking ahead to 2023, which will be the trams' 75th year in operation. Wildwood lovers are advised to check online in December to buy tickets for next season "at the best price."

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

