Victim in critical condition after shooting near Wildwood boardwalk

WILDWOOD — One person is in critical condition following a shooting Tuesday night in this New Jersey resort city. The gunman remains on the loose.

The shooting happened on Pacific Avenue, about a block from the boardwalk.

The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office released few details but did say that an innocent bystander remains in critical condition at Atlantic Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City.

“Our priority at this time is ensuring the safety of the community and bringing the perpetrator to justice,” Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland said in a joint statement with Wildwood Police Chief Joseph Murphy.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Wildwood Police Department at 609-522-0222 or the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 609-465-1135.

