Wildwood, NJ man unearths $1,000 from 1934 during renovations

It's exciting enough to stumble across something from a different age in time right under your very nose. I imagine it must feel like being Indiana Jones or one of the Goonies; It's like discovering a forgotten treasure!

And it's even better when that hidden treasure is money! *insert $$ eyes emoji*

According to NBC News, Rich Gilson of Wildwood, was excavating debris around his house while he was renovating for a new foundation and addition when he made the lucrative discovery. But at first, he didn't know what he was looking at, describing the money as "two little round things"

Get our free mobile app

He tossed them aside, dismissing them as weeds. But then it rained, revealing the "weeds" for what they really were: Two tightly rolled up wads of cash, one of them totaling about $1000 in $10 and $20 bills from 1934.

I tend to romanticize things, so I like to think of it as the will of the universe or the hands of the past leading Gilson to notice the money. Because what are the chances?!

While thrilling, this really shouldn't come as much of a surprise, as the home is from the 1920s. When you have a house that's over 100 years, you're bound to stumble across something that hints at secrets of a time that's come and gone.

What is surprising is that all of the bills are dated from 1934, which you typically don't see in regular wads of cash. Normally, they're from different years!

I don't know about you, but here are the questions I have!

Who buried the money and why? Why were they all from 1934? Was the location forgotten by whoever buried it?

In today's dollars, the cash would have been worth $20,000, according to UPI.com.

Gilson suspects that the money was obtained through shady or illegal means back then, which I think makes the mystery all the more tantalizing.

What's interesting is that he doesn't plan on cashing in or spending the money. He'll just hang onto it and continue his renovations.

If I were him, I would take those wads to the Antiques Road Show and have it appraised and cash in to pay for the renovations! That way the story and the money remains intact!

What do you think he should do with it?

Watch Reddit Hilariously Roast This Slightly Flashy Wildwood NJ House Let's see what Reddit users had to say about this outrageous Wildwood house. You can check out there full reddit thread here