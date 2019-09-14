Wildwood house decks collapse, hurting several people, cops say

WILDWOOD — At least two decks collapsed on top of each other early Saturday evening at a three story residential building, leaving several people hurt, according to first responders.

Dominick Marino, president of the Professional Firefighters Association of New Jersey, said ten people were hospitalized. He did not have any details about the ages, genders or conditions of the victims.

The accident happened during the annual New Jersey State Firemen's Convention, which is held each Sept. in Wildwood.

Pictures posted by 6 ABC Action News show a large emergency response to the scene on Baker Street, as remnants of the fallen structures are on the sidewalk below. The exterior appears to have two lines from where the deck tore away from the building.

Police at the scene told 6 ABC Action News that the incident took place around 6 p.m. and that several people were taken to Cape May Regional Health System to be treated for injuries.

As reported by NBC Philadelphia, unidentified sources said firefighters attending the annual convention were at a gathering at the home.

Wildwood police did not immediately return a message.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

