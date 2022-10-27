ATLANTIC CITY — A Wildwood Crest man was sentenced Thursday to prison terms for three separate crimes, but the presiding judge in all three cases ordered the terms to be served concurrently.

The longest sentence levied against Christopher DiAntonio, 20, was connected to the first of the three incidents, a five-year term for second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun, with which DiAntonio was determined to have shot himself in the leg at a Quality Inn in Atlantic City on Aug. 12, 2020.

DiAntonio must serve three and a half years of that sentence before becoming eligible for parole, according to a release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Additionally, the release said, DiAntonio was sentenced to three-year terms for each of two other crimes.

The first of those, third-degree possession of cocaine, stemmed from a July 14, 2021 incident in which Atlantic City police recovered three grams of cocaine from DiAntonio's pants pocket after observing him in an open-air drug market on Atlantic Avenue.

DiAntonio's third run-in with the law, which prompted his second three-year sentence, came while he was in custody at the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending resolution of the previous charges against him.

On May 20 of this year, prosecutors said, DiAntonio purposely tampered with the sprinkler system in his cell, flooding it and resulting in a charge of third-degree criminal mischief.

Thursday's release did not specify whether DiAntonio had pleaded guilty to any of the charges or was convicted at trial.

