Two dozen animals and a dead dog in Cape May, NJ home; owner arrested

GALLOWAY — A 23-year-old Wildwood Crest man faces animal cruelty charges after township police responded to a home on Zurich Avenue on Saturday to investigate an animal complaint.

Police met Jason Millar, who identified himself to them as the owner and caretaker of the animals.

During their inspection, investigators found a dead dog in Millar’s home and later discovered about 25 other canines, and a cat living in poor conditions with hardly any food and water.

Millar was arrested and charged with cruelty to animals. He was released on a summons pending a future court date. Additional charges are pending, as the investigation continues.

Police, along with the Humane Society of Atlantic County, Hopeful K9, and the Atlantic County Animal Shelter worked together to remove the animals. Arrangements have been made to have them properly cared for, and eventually find them new homes.

“Our shelter is packed with dogs right now and all of the dogs from this case are friendly and are expected to be available as soon as we get authorization from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office,” according to the Humane Society of Atlantic County’s Facebook page.

Volunteers were deep in the woods Saturday night as these dogs were being rescued. Every dog was processed and bathed upon arrival.

“We are all exhausted but happy the animals are safe now,” they said.

The Galloway Township Police Department encourages anyone who witnesses or suspects abuse of animals to file a report

“Our trained human law enforcement officers remain dedicated to investigating all claims of animal cruelty and abuse. Together, we can be a voice for the voiceless,” they said on their Facebook page.

