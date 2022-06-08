Wildly popular NJ dessert shop owners open a 2nd location
To me, pudding is one of those desserts that I never really think about, but when it’s put in front of me, I wish I thought about more!
Just last summer, the Puddin' Palace opened in Oaklyn, New Jersey with quite an array of desserts.
From your classic banana pudding to red velvet, full pans with varieties of flavors and even baked goods, this place has been nothing short of successful.
Just recently, the Puddin' Palace owners decided to open a second storefront, this one not exactly focused on pudding. Yummie's Palace came to Oaklyn just over a month ago and is conveniently situated next to Puddin' Palace.
The Yummie's Palace specializes in ice cream and water ice, and has been showing off some delicious-looking sundaes. And anyone knows that I’m an absolute freak when it comes to ice cream!
In addition to sweet treats, Yummie's Palace also serves soft pretzels, cheesesteak, pizza and more.
The owners LaGracia Givings and Miranda Jordan started selling pudding out of their homes almost four years ago, and after a rise in popularity were afforded the opportunity to open a storefront. The storefront made them able to keep up with their clients and also welcome hundreds more customers.
They hope to keep growing as a business and eventually sell other creative food items such as salmon bites, sliders and more.
If you are looking for a true homemade dessert and are in the New Jersey area this is undoubtedly the place to come. I know I’ll be going out of my way to try this place next time I’m in the area.
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.
