A wind-whipped wildfire in Wharton State Forest that consumed over 2,000 acres on Sunday continued to burn on Monday.

Backfire operations helped contain 20% of the fire.

The fire started early Sunday afternoon in a remote area of the forest along the Mullica River, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

The size of the fire grew to 600 acres by early evening in Washington, Shamong Hammonton and Mullica Townships. Dry and breezy conditions helped fuel the fire and triple its size to 2,100 acres by 11 p.m.

The fire has threatened six structures in the Paradise Lakes Campground. Fire companies are also protecting structures at Batsto Village.

Winds out of the northwest have pushed smoke and haze over South Jersey, especially Atlantic County, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

Radar image on Sunday afternoon of the Wharton State Forest wildfire (Radarscope)

Fire seen from space

Radar was showing the smoke plume prominently Sunday afternoon but not on Monday, according to Zarrow.

"The air is still ridiculously dry, which contributes to high fire danger," Zarrow said. "Winds Monday will be much lighter than over the weekend, which will help firefighting efforts. What we could really use right now is a good soaking rain, which won't arrive until tomorrow night at the earliest."

Smoke from a wIldfire in Wharton State Forest seen from Route 206 near Chew Road 6/19/22 (Kathi Gratton)

Road closures, disruptions

The fire has led to the closure of Route 206 between Chew Road to Stokes Road in Hammonton and Route 542 from Green Bank Road to Columbia Road in Egg Harbor City.

Pinelands Adventures has suspended kayak and canoe trips. Basto Village has also closed its hiking and mountain bike trails. The Mullica River trail and boat launch is also closed because of the fire.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

