Wild: Teens stole car in Delaware, crashed in NJ and stole another, cops say

NORTHFIELD — Two teens were involved in a series of crimes and crashes in two states that ended in New Jersey Saturday morning.

A vehicle stolen in Smyrna, Delaware, was involved in a crash on Shore Road at Mimi Court in Northfield around 8:45 a.m., according to Northfield police.

Six people in the car, including two 15-year-old boys, ran toward Wabash Avenue where moments later police were called about a home invasion.

Delaware State Police said that a person in the home was held at gunpoint by one of the teens while several items were stolen including the keys to a white Porsche.

Northfield police chased the vehicle but ended the pursuit because of the "extremely dangerous driving" of the suspects.

The Porsche was involved in an armed carjacking in Atlantic City around 9:50 a.m. and was later pinged by police on Route 95 in Wilmington Delaware near Route 202, according to Delaware State Police.

Two teens alleged trip from Smyrna Delaware to Northfield, Atlantic City and Wilmington

Arrested in Delaware

The Porsche with the teens was found on Old Capital Trail in Wilmington.

The teens were arrested after a short chase on foot.

The teens were arraigned in Delaware on charges of receiving stolen property over $1,500 and resisting arrest. They are being held on a $21,000 cash bond at the New Castle County Detention Center.

Northfield police said the extradition process has started to return the teens to New Jersey to face over a dozen charges including conspiracy, robbery, burglary, handgun possession and assault charges.

The search for the four other suspects and the handgun is ongoing.

