Wild NJ car crash ejects man … from his bed. In his house.

EMERSON — A man had a rude awakening on Saturday when a car slammed into the side of his house and knocked him out of bed.

Emerson Police Capt. Micahel McDermott told the Daily Voice of Pascack Valley a driver and her 1-year-old son were headed south on Sullivan Street at the Wildwood/Emerson line in an SUV that went through a guardrail and sideswiped a parked van. The Honda continued traveling for about a block, hitting a car with such force it went across the street and hit the house, McDermott told the site.

The impact knocked the man out of bed, McDermott said, while the mother and her toddler kept going until their Honda hit a utility pole. The man reported his back hurt after the incident. The two were treated for non-life threatening injuries, McDermott said.

