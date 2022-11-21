Widespread power outage in Monmouth County, NJ

A high-voltage transmission line problem left more than 20,000 JCP&L customers without power on Monday morning.

JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoening said that Eatontown, Middletown and Tinton Falls are hardest hit by the outage.

Outages also registered on the JCP&L map in Colts Neck, Manasquan, Sea Girt, Spring Lake Heights, Spring Lake Borough and Wall Township as of 11:15 a.m.

Inspection before restoration

Hoenig said that the utility was beginning the process of re-energizing high voltage lines in the 11 a.m. hour. Before sub-stations can be re-energized they have to first be inspected for any potential damage to circuits.

"If everything goes perfect then sometimes in the 12:00 hour will be the first restorations. The exact locations I don't have yet. I don't know what order the sub-stations will be inspected," Hoenig said.

All customers could potentially be restored by 2 p.m., according to Hoenig.

Many gas stations and restaurants along Route 35 in Eatontown were closed because of a lack of power.

It's a sense of deja vu for residents in Middletown who also lost power on Sunday morning. Fewer than 1,000 customers were affected at first.

"When we did some switching there was a burnt path on one of the poles which knocked out additional customers because were putting an additional load on the line," Hoenig said.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

