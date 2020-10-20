Why’s this guy sitting on a billboard…again?

It isn't that Andy Chase loves sitting on billboards, it's just that he loves raising money for children with cancer and their families. So every year around this time the 105.7 The Hawk radio personality liberates the billboard in the shopping center on Hooper Avenue to raise money for Ocean of Love. They're a non-profit that helps kids in Ocean County who are dealing with cancer and their families. Chase came on my show last night, Monday, October 19 to talk about it.

"Last year we raised about about $148,000. Our goal (this year) is $105,700, but the community just comes together like something I've never seen, because Ocean of Love Steve, they help out families with kids who have cancer. It's their everyday lives. They help out with paying the bills, putting food on the table, making sure the families have gas, they give them gas cards. And basically whatever these families need; emotionally support, financial support, just to make their everyday lives just a little bit easier while their child is dealing with the treatment."

Ocean of Love says their purpose, "is to assist the children through their illness. We provide financial and emotional support so that they can experience the 'normal' joys of childhood, knowing their lives are significant and meaningful to each and every one of us." 2020 has been a rough year for all of them as the Covid-19 pandemic has shit down all fundraisers since March.

According to Andy's article, "Theresa Segui, Ocean of Love Director, says they are down about $100,000 from what they normally should have in the bank."

So if you're in the neighborhood please stop by and see Andy at the billboard on Hooper Avenue in Tom's River. If you can't make it this week, no problem, you can donate here.

