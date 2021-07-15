Recent NJ college grads cycle 4,200 miles for kids with cancer

Devin and Sarah joined me on the air this week to report in on their journey across this great country. The 4,200 mile trek is all about raising money for Ocean of Love, a local Ocean County charity focused on directly helping families with kids battling cancer.

Sarah just graduated and Devins graduation is coming up so they had some time this summer to help an important cause.

Two bright, energetic Americans, they're more than a third of the way across the nation and called on a down day where they're actually resting up in a hotel in Pittsburgh, Kansas.

We discussed the hospitality and kindness of strangers and the bathroom and shower breaks needed on a journey like this.

They promised to check in when they hit the Oregon border.

Check out the awesome pics from the journey on Instagram and contribute on the charity website.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

15 sensational places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.