Why won’t NJ close all schools now? ‘You got to do it right,’ Murphy says
On Friday, Newark became the latest of dozens of districts across the state to close for an extended period of time because of the coronavirus outbreak.
While hundreds of school district have shut their doors at least for a number of days this week, state officials were still leaving that decision to local officials — for now.
Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday said it was "inevitable" that all schools would eventually close during the public health emergency, but "you got to do it responsibly. You got to do it right."
"We have to do it responsibly so that every kid and every family is taken care of. That we don’t leave families behind," Murphy said during a daily briefing on COVID-19, his first since recovering from a surgery to remove a kidney tumor.
Schools have to provide students with at least 180 days of instruction a year. The state has allowed districts to make plans for remote and online learning during the public health emergency, which was announced March 9.
Among the concerns behind closing schools is whether all students will be able to access online materials. And many students from struggling families rely on the free and reduced-price lunch program to get their meals.
Murphy said that out of the state's 1.4 million public school students, more than 200,000 students are in districts that had not yet developed plans to provide meals. Another 260,000 students don't have electronic devices to access online materials, according to a recent survey by the state Department of Education.
In the event of school closures in Lakewood, an Ocean County district where 100% of students are on a free or reduced-price lunch plan, school bus companies will be delivering breakfast and lunch to students at their usual pick-up times during the school closures.
Also in Lakewood, the district is providing laptops to all students who need one. About 40% of students don't have a dedicated computer or device with internet access.
"We will have 3,300 homes serviced either through existing cell phones or supplemented by new Chrome books," Michael Izelbuch, the district's attorney and spokesman, said Friday.
The district also made an arrangement with Altice to provide hot spots throughout Lakewood while the Orthodox Jewish leadership group the Vaad has arranged for students to use hotspots at Orthodox businesses. Teachers will utilize Google Learning to upload videos with their lessons
Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, D-Middlesex, and Minority Leader Jon Bramnick, R-Union, announced bipartisan legislation Thursday that includes measures to permit remote or virtual classroom learning to count toward the 180-day school year requirement. Other bills are aimed at ensuring that free and reduced lunches continue if schools are closed; requiring insurers to cover COVID-19 testing, setting aside funds for schools to reimburse for the cost of cleaning; and ensuring that no workers are fired as a result of being quarantined.
Extended school closures as March 13
Burlington County
■ Burlington County Institute of Technology
Dates: 3/16 to 3/27/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Burlington County
■ Burlington County Special Services
Dates: 3/16 to 3/27/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Camden County
■ Camden City
Dates: 3/16/20-4/1/20
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Camden County
■ Pennsauken
Dates: 3/16/20-3/27/20
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Cumberland County
■ Maurice River Township School District
Dates: 3/16 -3/30/20
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Essex County
■ North Star Charters
Dates: 3/16/20-4/13/20
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Hudson County
■ Golden Door Charter School
Dates: 3/16/2020-3/27/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Hudson County
■ Learning Community Charter
Dates: 3/16/2020-3/27/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Hudson County
■ METS Charter School
Dates: 3/16/2020-3/27-2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Hunterdon County
■ Alexandria Township
Dates: 3/16/20 through 3/30/20
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Hunterdon County
■ Bethlehem Township
Dates: 3/16/20 through 3/29/20
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Hunterdon County
■ Bloomsbury Borough
Dates: 3/16/20 through 3/29/20
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Hunterdon County
■ Califon Borough
Dates: 3/16/20 through 3/29/20
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Hunterdon County
■ Clinton Township
Dates: 3/16/20 through 3/29/20
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Hunterdon County
■ Clinton-Glen Gardner
Dates: 3/16/20 through 3/29/20
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Hunterdon County
■ Delaware Township
Dates: 3/16/20 through 3/29/20
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Hunterdon County
■ Delaware Valley Regional High School
Dates: 3/16/20 through 3/29/20
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Hunterdon County
■ East Amwell Township
Dates: 3/16/20 through 3/29/20
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Hunterdon County
■ Flemington-Raritan Regional
Dates: 3/16/20 through 3/29/20
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Hunterdon County
■ Franklin Township
Dates: 3/16/20 through 3/29/20
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Hunterdon County
■ Frenchtown Borough
Dates: 3/16/20 through 3/29/20
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Hunterdon County
■ Hampton Borough
Dates: 3/16/20 through 3/29/20
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Hunterdon County
■ Holland Township
Dates: 3/16/20 through 3/29/20
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Hunterdon County
■ Hunterdon Central Regional High School
Dates: 3/16/20 through 3/29/20
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Hunterdon County
■ Hunterdon County ESC
Dates: 3/16/20 through 3/29/20
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Hunterdon County
■ Hunterdon County Vocational
Dates: 3/16/20 through 3/29/20
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Hunterdon County
■ Kingwood Township
Dates: 3/16/20 through 3/29/20
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Hunterdon County
■ Lebanon Township
Dates: 3/16/20 through 3/29/20
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Hunterdon County
■ Milford Borough
Dates: 3/16/20 through 3/29/20
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Hunterdon County
■ North Hunterdon/Voorhees Regional HS
Dates: 3/16/20 through 3/29/20
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Hunterdon County
■ Readington Township
Dates: 3/16/20 through 3/29/20
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Hunterdon County
■ South Hunterdon Regional
Dates: 3/16/20 through 3/29/20
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Hunterdon County
■ Tewksbury Township
Dates: 3/16/20 through 3/29/20
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Hunterdon County
■ Union Township
Dates: 3/16/20 through 3/29/20
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Mercer County
■ Hamilton
Dates: 3/16/2020 - 3/30/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Mercer County
■ Pace Charter
Dates: 3/16/2020 to 3/30/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Mercer County
■ West Windsor Plainsboro
Dates: 03/16/2020 to 03/29/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Middlesex County
■ Cranbury
Dates: 3/16/2020 - 3/27/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Monmouth County
■ Atlantic Highlands
Dates: 3/16-30/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Monmouth County
■ Bayshore Jointure
Dates: 3/16-27/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Monmouth County
■ Colts Neck
Dates: 3/16-27/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Monmouth County
■ Eatontown
Dates: 3/16/20-3/27/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Monmouth County
■ Fair Haven
Dates: 3/16/20 and for undetermined amt of time
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Monmouth County
■ Freehold Boro
Dates: 3/16-27/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Monmouth County
■ Freehold Regional
Dates: 3/16/20-3/27/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Monmouth County
■ Hazlet
Dates: 3/16-27/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Monmouth County
■ Henry Hudson Regional
Dates: 3/16-30/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Monmouth County
■ Highlands
Dates: 3/16-30/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Monmouth County
■ Keyport
Dates: 3/16-27/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Monmouth County
■ Manalapan-Englishtown Reg.
Dates: 3/16-27/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Monmouth County
■ Marlboro
Dates: 3/16-27/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Monmouth County
■ Matawan-Aberdeen Regional
Dates: 3/16/2020 until further notice
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Monmouth County
■ Middletown
Dates: 3/16/2020-4/3/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Monmouth County
■ Millstone
Dates: 3/16-27/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Monmouth County
■ MOESC
Dates: 3/16-27/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Monmouth County
■ Monmouth Beach
Dates: 3/16-27/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Monmouth County
■ Monmouth County Vocational
Dates: 3/16-27/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Monmouth County
■ Monmouth Regional
Dates: 3/16-27/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Monmouth County
■ Oceanport
Dates: 3/17/2020 until further notice
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Monmouth County
■ Red Bank Boro
Dates: 3/16/2020 until further notice
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Monmouth County
■ Rumson-Fair Haven Reg.
Dates: 3/1620-3/30/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Monmouth County
■ Shore Regional
Dates: 3/16/2020 until further notice
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Monmouth County
■ Shrewsbury
Dates: 3/16/2020 until further notice
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Monmouth County
■ Tinton Falls
Dates: 3/16-27-2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Monmouth County
■ Union Beach
Dates: 3/16-27/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Monmouth County
■ Upper Freehold Regional
Dates: 3/16-27/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Morris County
■ Butler
Dates: 3/13 - 3/27/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Morris County
■ Chatham
Dates: 3/16 - 3/27/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Morris County
■ Chester
Dates: 3/16 - 4/3/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Morris County
■ Denville
Dates: 3/16 - 3/27/2020
Reason: Confirmed exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Morris County
■ East Hanover
Dates: 3/13 - 3/27/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Morris County
■ Florham Park
Dates: 3/13 - 3/27/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Morris County
■ Hanover Township
Dates: 3/13 - 3/27/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Morris County
■ Harding
Dates: 3/16 - 3/27/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Morris County
■ Kinnelon
Dates: 3/16 - 4/10/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Morris County
■ Lincoln Park
Dates: 3/16 - 3/27
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Morris County
■ Long Hill
Dates: 3/16 - 4/10/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Morris County
■ Mendham Township
Dates: 3/16 - 4/6/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Morris County
■ Morris Hills
Dates: 3/16 - 3/27/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Morris County
■ Morris School District
Dates: 3/16 - 3/27/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Morris County
■ Parsippany
Dates: 3/17 - 3/27/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Morris County
■ Pequannock
Dates: 3/16 - 3/27/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Morris County
■ Rockaway Borough
Dates: 3/16 - 3/27/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Morris County
■ Rockaway Township
Dates: 3/16 - TBD
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Morris County
■ Roxbury
Dates: 3/16 - 3/30/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Morris County
■ Unity Charter School
Dates: 3/16 - 3/20/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Morris County
■ Washington Township
Dates: 3/13 - TBD
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Morris County
■ West Morris Regional
Dates: 3/16 - 4/3/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Morris County
■ Wharton
Dates: 3/16/20 - 3/27/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Passaic County
■ Haledon Public School
Dates: 3/16/2020-3/27/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Passaic County
■ Lakeland Regional High School District
Dates: 3/16/2020-3/27/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Passaic County
■ Little Falls School District
Dates: 3/16/2020-3/27/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Passaic County
■ Manchester Regional HS
Dates: 3/16/2020-3/27/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Passaic County
■ Norther Regional Educational Services Commission
Dates: 3/13/2020-3/27/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Passaic County
■ Pompton Lakes School District
Dates: 3/16/2020-3/27/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Passaic County
■ Ringwood Public Schools
Dates: 3/16/2020-3/27/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Passaic County
■ Wanaque School District
Dates: 3/16/2020-3/27/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Passaic County
■ West Milford school
Dates: 3/16/2020-3/27/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Somerset County
■ Bedminster
Dates: 3/16/20-4/13/20
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Somerset County
■ Bernards
Dates: 3/16/20-3/30/20
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Somerset County
■ Branchburg
Dates: 3/16/20-4/13/20
Reason: Professional Development/Staff Training
Somerset County
■ Bridgewater-Raritan
Dates: 3/16/20-3/30/20
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Somerset County
■ Franklin
Dates: 3/16/20-4/14/20
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Somerset County
■ Green Brook
Dates: 3/16/20-4/13/20
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Somerset County
■ Hillsborough
Dates: 3/13/20 & 3/16/20-3/27/20
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Somerset County
■ Manville
Dates: 3/16/20-3/27/20
Reason: Professional Development/Staff Training
Somerset County
■ Montgomery
Dates: 3/13/20-3/30/20
Reason: Professional Development/Staff Training
Somerset County
■ North Plainfield
Dates: 3/16/20-3/30/20
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Somerset County
■ Somerset Co VoTech
Dates: 3/18/20- 4/13/20
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Somerset County
■ Somerset Co. ESC
Dates: 3/16-4/14/20
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Somerset County
■ Somerset Hills
Dates: 3/16/20-4/10/20
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Somerset County
■ Somerville
Dates: 3/16/20-4/13/20
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Somerset County
■ South Bound Brook
Dates: 3/23/20-4/14/20
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Somerset County
■ Thomas Edison Energy Smart Charter
Dates: 3/16/20-3/27/20
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Somerset County
■ Warren
Dates: 3/16/20-4/10/20
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Somerset County
■ Watchung Borough
Dates: 3/16/20-4/10/20
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Somerset County
■ Watchung Hills
Dates: 3/16/20-4/10/20
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Bergen County
■ Entire county (75 districts)
Dates: 3/16/20-3/27/20
Reason: Confirmed exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Hudson County
■ Bayonne
Dates: 3/13/2020 - 3/30/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Hudson County
■ Elysian Charter School
Dates: 3/16/2020-3/27/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Hudson County
■ Hoboken
Dates: 3/16/2020-3/27/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Hudson County
■ Hoboken Charter School
Dates: 3/16/2020-3/27/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Hudson County
■ Hoboken Dual Language Charter School
Dates: 3/16/2020-3/27/2020
Reason: Concern about potential exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Hudson County
■ University Academy Charter School
Dates: 3/13/2020-3/27/2020
Reason: Student/faculty/staff with presumptive or confirmed positive COVID-19 test
Union County
■ Union County Ed Services Commission
Dates: 3/10/20 through 3/24/20
Reason: Confirmed exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Hudson County
■ University Academy Charter
Dates: 3/12/20-3/23/20
Reason: Confirmed exposure to COVID-19 in school community
Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ
