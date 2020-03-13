Why won’t NJ close all schools now? ‘You got to do it right,’ Murphy says

On Friday, Newark became the latest of dozens of districts across the state to close for an extended period of time because of the coronavirus outbreak.

While hundreds of school district have shut their doors at least for a number of days this week, state officials were still leaving that decision to local officials — for now.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday said it was "inevitable" that all schools would eventually close during the public health emergency, but "you got to do it responsibly. You got to do it right."

"We have to do it responsibly so that every kid and every family is taken care of. That we don’t leave families behind," Murphy said during a daily briefing on COVID-19, his first since recovering from a surgery to remove a kidney tumor.

Schools have to provide students with at least 180 days of instruction a year. The state has allowed districts to make plans for remote and online learning during the public health emergency, which was announced March 9.

Among the concerns behind closing schools is whether all students will be able to access online materials. And many students from struggling families rely on the free and reduced-price lunch program to get their meals.

Murphy said that out of the state's 1.4 million public school students, more than 200,000 students are in districts that had not yet developed plans to provide meals. Another 260,000 students don't have electronic devices to access online materials, according to a recent survey by the state Department of Education.

In the event of school closures in Lakewood, an Ocean County district where 100% of students are on a free or reduced-price lunch plan, school bus companies will be delivering breakfast and lunch to students at their usual pick-up times during the school closures.

Also in Lakewood, the district is providing laptops to all students who need one. About 40% of students don't have a dedicated computer or device with internet access.

"We will have 3,300 homes serviced either through existing cell phones or supplemented by new Chrome books," Michael Izelbuch, the district's attorney and spokesman, said Friday.

The district also made an arrangement with Altice to provide hot spots throughout Lakewood while the Orthodox Jewish leadership group the Vaad has arranged for students to use hotspots at Orthodox businesses. Teachers will utilize Google Learning to upload videos with their lessons

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, D-Middlesex, and Minority Leader Jon Bramnick, R-Union, announced bipartisan legislation Thursday that includes measures to permit remote or virtual classroom learning to count toward the 180-day school year requirement. Other bills are aimed at ensuring that free and reduced lunches continue if schools are closed; requiring insurers to cover COVID-19 testing, setting aside funds for schools to reimburse for the cost of cleaning; and ensuring that no workers are fired as a result of being quarantined.

