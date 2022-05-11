I've attended two Catholic schools in my lifetime and I did so when the nuns and priests were allowed to hit. I got hit a lot. For years I had a chip on my shoulders so much so that I became a lapsed Catholic. Having said all that let me say this. WE NEED TO KEEP THE CATHOLIC AND PAROCHIAL SCHOOLS OPEN!

What's the difference between Catholic and parochial. From niche.com:

"According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 60% of Catholic schools are parochial, meaning they're associated with a specific church. But the rest aren't. For example, there may be a Catholic school in your area that provides religious education but exists independently of any particular church.”

From nj.com, "In New Jersey alone, there have been over 100 closings in the past two decades". The latest school to close its doors is Mater Dei Prep in Middletown.

Catholic schools provide an alternative to the education being taught in public schools. Catholic schools are smaller and more intimate. There's discipline there that doesn't exist in the public schools simply because the teachers are only permitted to go so far. Of course, they no longer hit, but they do get their point across.

Catholic schools are smaller and more unified. The teachers can spend more time with each student. The parents feel like they have more of a say in what's going on. Then again, they are paying tuition as opposed to public schools where all we pay is exorbitant taxes with no real say in what our children are being taught.

As more and more policies like sex education for kindergartners and possibly critical race theory may come to New Jersey's public schools parents who don't agree with those policies need a place where they can send their children and be happy with the education that they are getting.

From a sports perspective, if a student is being held back from advancing on a team because of the person in front of them. They need a place where they could play and flourish.

In a perfect world, if one high school had two great shortstops, then one should be able to go to a different school, but it's not like that. The only alternative other than the very limited "Choice" program is Catholic School and we need that alternative.

Whatever the reason, New Jersey's public schools should not be the only game in town. God only knows what knew policies this administration will be introducing in the coming years. There needs to be an alternative and Catholic schools provide that, whether you're Catholic or not.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

