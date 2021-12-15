Why Sen. Menendez from NJ thinks he’s a bad ass (Opinion)

Faster than a speeding bullet! More powerful than a locomotive! Able to leap tall buildings in a single bound!

Look, it’s…..U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez from New Jersey?

Huh.

Well, to hear him talk about an incident near the Capitol you would think he’s Superman anyway. I think the rest of us just think he’s getting old.

“I’m one tough son of a bitch!”

Here’s what happened.

A Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing just wrapped up and he was racing to get to the Capitol for a vote. On the way there he lost his footing getting onto the subway and went crashing to the floor. He wound up not only fracturing but also dislocating his right shoulder. That’s his dominant arm.

To hear him talk you’d think he’d disarmed a mob single-handedly.

“I’m one tough son of a bitch!”

Strong words for a guy who sounds like he needs an I’ve-fallen-and-I-can’t-get-up Life Alert.

His full quote was, “I’m going to survive and I’m one tough son of a bitch, so this too will pass.”

Perhaps he’s right. If he could survive allegations of having slept with underage prostitutes maybe he really IS Superman.

Or is all this bravado the result of a little Cory envy? After all the 67-year-old senator has the junior senator from New Jersey, Cory Booker, to contend with what with all his running into burning buildings moments. Maybe there’s a new Marvel Universe script in here somewhere? I mean, Menendez IS one “tough son of a bitch” and all.

Menendez says he expects to be on the injury list for a month and a half and that he might even require surgery.

He said, “It’s called being too responsible, all to get to the vote and to get to another hearing.”

Or it’s called getting old and clumsy? But I guess that doesn’t come with a cape and codpiece.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

