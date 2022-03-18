Why rent? You could own this NJ home for about $1k a month

In my never-ending quest to find affordable homes in New Jersey, I have to admit, I’ve spend more time on real estate websites than any sane person should. But I can’t help it!

I hear too many people calling into the show with the same dilemma: They can't find a house they can afford in this crazy NJ real estate climate. But I’ve done the work for you.

You know when the listing says "grab it before it goes?" This is one of those.

Whether you’re a first-time home buyer or a seasoned investor, this is a seriously solid home with an inground pool. Pools used to add much less value to a home than they do now. That’s because it used to be that if you found a home that you liked, you would buy it and just plan to put a pool in afterward and allocate the extra money for that.

But now, with construction materials being harder to procure and building costs skyrocketing, if you want an inground pool, your best bet is to buy a home that already has one.

I may be a little biased about this home because I have family who lives there and I love the neighborhood. But this bi-Level home in the pretty Wedgewood development in Sewell has 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, a one-car garage with electric door opener and has what they call “great bones.” It has generous sized rooms, a bright open floor plan, making it feel bigger than it is. A wood-burning fireplace and a rear deck that overlooks the inground pool.

The home has a lot to offer, not to mention the updated HVAC/Furnace, updated septic, updated roof and updated plumbing and electric.

Also, the home backs up to a local park, so you won’t have another house plopped into your backyard. This house is the perfect place to raise a family or to rent out for extra income.

Interested? Check out the full listing here.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now: