Why not takeout? 5 NJ spots for a cozy Thanksgiving at home

Sometimes we humans just aren’t in the mood to be traditional and rather than tirelessly working on a Thanksgiving dinner would prefer to take out.

I know, I know. It sounds almost sacrilegious to do take out on a holiday in which cooking is the usual main activity.

But think about it. When does give you more time to spend with your family and friends? And can’t we all use a break?

While it seems as though this is impossible to do, there happen to be many places in NJ serving Thanksgiving dinner that you can bring home and act as if you cooked all day.

If being in the kitchen is not your forte, or maybe you want to try someone else’s recipe this time around, check out these restaurants offering impressive Thanksgiving feasts for takeout.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

If your party is 10 people or less this is the perfect place to order takeout from.

You can get an entire turkey, mashed potatoes, sausage stuffing, roasted squash with cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie, all of which come with preparation instructions.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

If you’ve been wanting to try a New Jersey favorite, order soul food from Corinne’s Place for Thanksgiving.

They are offering whole roast turkeys, cornbread, sweet potato pie and other sides in addition to other meat if you aren’t in the mood for turkey this year.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Maybe you love making turkey but have no desire to make the sides.

If this rings true order from The Fox & Falcon as they are offering sides and pies for takeout.

Choose from mashed potatoes, corn pudding, stuffing, green beans and more and successfully complete your Thanksgiving table.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Change it up this year and have an Asian-inspired Thanksgiving meal.

Kona Grill is offering roasted turkey, miso mashed potatoes, macadamia nut-crusted turkey, pumpkin pie and more, all of which can be ordered for takeout.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Thanksgiving sides and desserts will be available this year and include your classic stuffings and soups in addition to a few vegan options.

If you like pumpkin pie you must order from this place, they also have chocolate mousse and apple cranberry with oatmeal and almond crumb.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

MORE: What to do with all those Thanksgiving leftovers

Who would you vote off your Thanksgiving table?

The 99 top paying jobs in New Jersey How much do you make? These are the occupations in New Jersey with the highest median annual compensation. Source: Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2022