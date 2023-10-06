Why NJ should reform emissions and bring back safety inspections

New Jersey's Motor Vehicle Commission has changed quite a bit over the past few decades. Not only has it become more digital, but our license renewal expiration has also moved to our birthdates.

That later change was a smart move, despite what some might say. It was a change they made in response to long lines and crowded offices always happening at the end of the month.

Changing the renewal dates for licenses, it's helping spread the crowds more evenly throughout the month. As a result, it creates less stress on waiting times and less stress on MVC workers.

A win-win for sure. Couple that with more services being moved online and the end result is a better experience for all drivers throughout The Garden State.

NJ MVC vehicle NJ MVC vehicle (Rick Rickman, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

The same should be done with vehicle inspections in New Jersey. One idea is to make the inspection date sync up with the birthdate of whoever the vehicle is registered to.

That should also simplify it for the owner of the vehicle by making the due dates for both the license and inspection set as their birthdate. Not to mention, also helping stagger the long lines throughout the month.

However, there also needs to be a reform when it comes to how they check emissions. Furthermore, certain New Jersey drivers on our roads clearly are making the case to bring back safety inspections in some form.

We'll talk about that one in a moment. First up, emissions reform and why the current system needs to change.

MVC Inspection Station, Eatontown, NJ Mike Brant - TSM loading...

Now you might be asking, what's so complicated about the emissions test? Why would that need to be changed?

Well, the way they check the emissions when plugging in the vehicle doesn't. Nor does any check they do when it comes to looking at the exhaust coming out of the tailpipe.

The part they do need to reform, however, is the automatic fail status if the check engine is on. The reason for this is quite simple.

Check engine light Canva loading...

Check engine lights sometimes go on for reasons other than emissions. Especially with older vehicles when electronics start going wonky due to age.

We have a vehicle right now that's undergoing this situation. Its check engine light is stuck on because of some sort of singular efficiency code.

The engine and drive train are operating just fine with the emissions testing within an acceptable range. But it doesn't matter. If that light is on, it fails, end of story.

Check engine light Canva loading...

So the reform on that should consider what the code is to determine if it is something that majorly affects emissions. If it doesn't, and the emissions test is within an acceptable range, then the vehicle should pass.

Aside from that, the rest of that test is pretty straightforward. As for safety? Here's the modification that should be considered.

Some vehicles on New Jersey's roads with Jersey plates have parts hanging from their vehicle. One I recently witnessed was the muffler dragging while still hanging onto the vehicle.

Muffler Canva loading...

I've also seen bumpers dangling from vehicles increasing the risk of an accident should some part of it fall onto the roadway. This should definitely be considered at inspection stations.

But that also doesn't mean bringing back a full safety inspection. Instead, just have the inspectors make sure nothing is at risk of falling off the car that could pose a hazard.

If everything looks good and nothing is clearly dangling or loose, then you should be good to go. No need for that rigorous safety inspection we used to have that was quite honestly too over the top.

MVC Inspection Station, Eatontown, NJ Mike Brant - TSM loading...

And if someone gets pulled over for some part of their vehicle dragging on the ground, or if something falls off, that driver should automatically be ordered to get another inspection within 30 days or so. A small reform would definitely help with safety.

It's quite simple. Add that small safety inspection checking for vehicle parts that might fall off in exchange for removing the mandate of failing just because the check engine light is on.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.