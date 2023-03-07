It's no secret that, despite having some of the tough anti-bullying in the country, New Jersey schools have a major problem when it comes to bullying. It got so bad that last month, 14-year-old Adriana Kush took her own life after being beaten and dragged down a school hallway at Central Regional High School while being videotaped by onlookers.

How about we put those cameras in the hallways and classrooms? How about we make it known to students that not only are they on camera but that any crime they commit will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law?

I've always loved the idea of cameras in the classrooms. Especially now when it gets harder and harder for teachers to discipline disruptive students. It's at the point where teachers have to worry about their own safety, like when a teacher in Florida was beaten by a 6-foot-6 student for taking a Nintendo switch.

Not only should there be cameras, but they should also have microphones as well. If a teacher has a problem with a student, we need to hear what was said between the two. This all goes down as evidence should it get to the point of police involvement.

Cameras in the classrooms and hallways make investigations easier because there will not be a need to search for cell phone recordings. They will also eliminate accusations of editing.

I brought this up on my New Jersey 101.5 show and was told that the teachers union, the NJEA, could have a problem with it. I would say they should embrace it if their teachers are doing the right thing.

Cameras with microphones are also good for parents who question whether teachers are trying to influence students politically. Parents should be able to view the tapes upon request.

But the main thing here is that kids need to know that they're being watched. Just like they are when they go to many stores or walk the streets of their own neighborhoods since so many have Ring doorbells.

The other main thing is that kids should know that, if they commit a crime, it will be enforced to the fullest extent of the law. In the case of a crime, we're not talking about suspension, we're talking about prosecution. Those cases also need to be publicized in the same places where those cell phone videos are posted for all to see.

