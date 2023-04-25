Why Chris Christie’s presidential prospects don’t look great

We were big fans of Chris Christie when he was first elected as governor of New Jersey. I supported him wholeheartedly in his entire run-up to the election and throughout his first term as Governor.

He seemed like the perfect guy for the job. A strong leader with Republican values who wasn’t so far to the right that he couldn’t get along with anyone on the other side of the aisle, which, as you know here in New Jersey, is pretty much everyone in the Legislature

He appeared on our show several times and was always a cordial, engaging guest who brought common sense and a great sense of humor to our airwaves.

But something happened during Christie’s second term when he started to believe too many of his press releases.

He bought into his newly minted rockstar governor image and started looking at his presidential prospects more than he was keeping his eye on the ball at home.

It’s not that we had a falling out with Chris Christie, it’s that he kind of fell out with us. I suppose he lost his need to have a couple of unimportant New Jersey radio host jamokes propping him up anymore.

Personally, I found that disappointing because as a guy, I liked him very much. As a governor, though, his interest in the job seemed to wane as his presidential aspirations grew.

As recently as last week, Christie still has the bug. Never one to mince words (which is what I liked about him in the first place,) Christie, though not yet formally admitting his intention to vie for the job, told The Daily Beast, “I am the viable Trump alternative.”

South Carolina doesn’t think so. According to an article on New Jersey Globe, a new poll released by national public affairs has Christie trailing Mike Pence, Liz Cheney, Kristie Noem, and Vivek Ramaswamy.

In fact, the poll reveals that on a list of declared and potential candidates, Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Mike Pompeo, Chris Christie, Liz Cheney, Tim Scott, Mike Pence, Kristi Noem, Vivek Ramaswamy and Asa Hutchinson, Christie and Liz Cheney “have the highest percentage of voters who would not consider voting for them at all.”

South Carolina has replaced the Iowa caucuses as the first stop on the primary calendar, so it’s not exactly a running start for Christie.

And we’re not even sure he’s running.

Everyone knows that anything can happen in politics.

But I’ve googled this question and I can’t find an answer:

Has there ever been a Republican nominee for president who lost South Carolina?

