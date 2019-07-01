Why a new drink at Borgata costs $40,000

I’m the kind of guy that wouldn’t even waste money on bottle service. So imagine how far my eyes popped out when I read about the new drink called Bambino at Borgata.

It will cost you forty...thousand...dollars!

Usually when you hear of some gimmicky high-priced drink it’s not so much the alcohol you’re paying for but something like the diamond that comes with it. So I immediately wondered what’s the catch here.

First off, it’s a 1940 Macallan Fine & Rare Vintage Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Now a single bottle of this can start at $32,000 so yes, this is a rare and expensive whisky but you’re not buying a whole bottle. Just a pour. So where does the $40,000 sticker shock come from?

Included with the drink is a personal check written by Babe Ruth to his wife in the amount of $100 back in 1941. Ah, so that’s where the Bambino gets its name! It also comes with all the authenticity paperwork and is in the absolute highest category of mint condition.

If that’s not tempting enough to make you part with $40,000 they even throw in an antique Victrola to push you over the edge. Now because what you’re mostly buying here is the Babe Ruth memorabilia and since there’s only one personal check, once someone buys it the Bambino the drink is no more.

As impractical as it is you can bet (pun intended) some high roller will come along and snag this. It’s more a question of when not if.

Is it a waste of money? Depends on your perspective. But here are some things you can do in New Jersey with $40,000 instead of buying the Bambino.

Pay your average NJ property taxes for 4.5 years.

Pay the weekend daily beach fee at Point Pleasant for you and 3,999 of your closest friends.

Be caught using a cell phone while driving 67 times and pay the minimum fine each time.

Buy 8,888 pork roll egg and cheese sandwiches at The Corner Cafe and Grill in Somerset.

Drive the length of the NJ Turnpike and have enough till money for 2,888 trips.

If none of that is as tempting as the Bambino maybe a trip to Borgata is in your future.

